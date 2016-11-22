Helpful Suggestions For Organic Gardening

Gardening can sometimes cause a headache - a lot of people are unsure of where to start or what to do next. Here we give you some cool ideas to get creative in your garden again. Hopefully gardening shouldn't seem as difficult.

Design your garden so that your harvest is staggered over as long a season as possible. Use cold-tolerant root crops and greens in the fall, for example, and plan to pick and preserve early strawberries in June. This way, you will have the space and time in your life to store everything you grow.

Use groundcover perennials in sunny areas. Groundcover perennials can be used as an alternative to grass where there is minimal foot traffic, or in an area where grass is difficult to maintain, such as on a slope. They are also handy in between larger perennials, as they help to suppress weeds and keep the soil moist and cool. Good choices for groundcover perennials are creeping thyme, ajuga, various sedums, alyssum and armeria.

When and why should shrubs be pruned? Most shrubs need pruning to increase flowering. Deciduous spring and early flowering shrubs should be pruned immediately after flowering. Cut back old wood to encourage new growth. The buds for next year's flowers will appear on this new wood. Late summer flowering shrubs should be pruned in spring. They will produce flowers on the shoots that grow immediately after pruning. Winter flowering shrubs simply need pruning in early spring to clean up any dead or diseased branches.

Make sure your pot is the right size for your plant. If the pot is too small, the plant's roots may not have enough room to grow. The roots will become "root bound", stop growing, and begin to suffocate. The size of the root system can determine the size of your plant and yield.

When it is spring and time to plant, do you have a hard time remembering what your gardens looked like the year before so that you know where to plant your new bulbs? This year, take pictures of your spring garden, and in the fall have a look at them. If you see a place in the yard that is bare and in need of a new daffodil, you can be confident on where to plant the new bulbs!

When it's autumn, you know what that means. It's time to plant fall vegetables! Instead of using regular clay pots this year for planting lettuce and kale, try a pumpkin container instead! Use some Wilt-Pruf to prevent your pumpkin from decomposing and then you can put your plants right inside. Once this is done, you are ready to plant!

Make sure you are realistic about your gardening abilities. It is easy to get excited about the possibilities that your garden holds. However, it does not make sense to purchase seeds that will not thrive in your climate. Research what type of plants you can successfully grow and stick to your list when shopping.

If you don't have the space to grow a garden in the ground you can still enjoy the benefits of gardening by using containers. Almost any plant can be grown in a container and many plants now are specifically designed for container growing. With a large container you could have a mini-garden right on your porch.

When kneeling to do your gardening you need to make sure that you protect your knees from rocks and sticks that may be on the ground. Kneeling down on a rock could cause serious injury to your kneecap. Getting a knee pad is a simple and easy way to help protect your knees and increase your overall comfort while gardening.

Did you know that a tablespoon of powdered milk sprinkled around your rose bushes early in the season can help to prevent fungus growth on your beautiful flowers later in the spring? If you prefer to use a spray, you might try diluting some skim milk and spraying the plant leaves. The lower fat content in skim milk reduces the chance that it will turn rancid.

Water saving ideas for the garden. In areas where water is scarce, gardeners may need to shift the emphasis to plants that require little moisture. The best thing to do is to eliminate as much lawn as possible, as it uses more water per square foot than any other form of ordinary landscaping. Lawn areas can be replaced with groundcover that needs little moisture, gravel, wood chips or decking. Mulching helps to keep moisture in the soil by lessening evaporation.

In your organic garden, try using floating row covers to prevent moths from laying eggs on your plants. Floating row covers, which are made from lightweight material that has been specially designed to allow light and water to penetrate it, can be used as an effective cover for your plants to stop moths from laying eggs. This helps to protect your plants from caterpillar damage later in the growing season.

When watering your garden, consider a soaker hose instead of using a hose or watering can. If you turn the soaker hoses pressure onto low, you can leave your water on for hours which will allow a part of your garden to be slowly irrigated. This can provide you with time to do other things.

One way to improve the output of your organic garden is to prune the non-fruiting branches of your plants. Once the growing season is well underway and you can see where your fruits and vegetables are growing, eliminate stems and branches that are not carrying any fruit. This helps your plants focus their efforts on the fruit-bearing branches.

You should place human hair in netting around your garden to deter animals from eating your growing produce. The scent of humans can deter animals from coming near an area. When you get a hair cut place the cut hair into satchels made from netting. Hang the netting around your garden to ward off pests.

You never know what tips might come in handy when you're outside gardening. The tips you learned here are great but you also want to remember to keep on expanding your information and to try and learn more about gardening. You want to keep learning new things so you can be as successful and have fun.