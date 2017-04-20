Handy Recommendations And Tips On Organic Gardening

Organic gardening is a wonderful way to grow healthy, flavorful, chemical-free produce for yourself and your family. The key to successful organic gardening is to acquire detailed knowledge specific to the discipline. By following the tips and advice in this article, you will soon be feasting on the fruits of your labor.

The fall season has arrived and the task of emptying our container gardens is at task. However, instead of storing your clay pots in a garden shed for the winter season, why not replace the summer annuals with edible fall vegetables. Having mums in your favorite clay pot signifies fall, however, consider adding alternative edible plants like leafy lettuces such as arugula, endive, bok choy and radicchio. When it is time for a quick salad, simply snip a few leaves, and you will instantly have delicious ready to eat salad.

When planting a garden there should always be space reserved for essential kitchen herbs. These are available either fresh or dried in the grocery stores and are always expensive. Mint, parsley, basil, dill all can be grown in almost any climate. Also, these herbs are very easy to grow and can be used on a daily basis in the kitchen, and what is not used can be dried and stored for later use.

A good idea when gardening is to keep a record of progress. If it is a journal form or photographic form of recording the progress of the garden is helpful for the years to come. Recording which types of plants work well, which did not work or what types of soil can help future gardens start without any trial and error of previous years.

If you do not want to expose your family to harmful pesticides in your garden, consider using organic pesticides. Organic pesticides do not have the harmful chemicals commonly found in ordinary pesticides. Fragrant herbs like rosemary, basil, and mint are often disliked by pests, and they are good choices to plant around your garden to ward off pests.

A good but unusual organic solution for weeding your plants is try "boiling" your weeds way. The safest herbicide that you can use in your garden is a simple pot of boiling water. Just pour out the water on the weeds being careful to avoid any nearby plants. The roots of the weeds are damaged by the boiling water which, in turn, inhibits further growth.

Dish washing soap can repel insects. If you find insects ravaging your garden, fill a spray bottle with water and add a squirt of dish soap. Spray the foliage of your plants and watch the insects flee. They will leave your garden alone until the soap washes away. Simply reapply as needed.

If you grow roses or rosebushes, spray them with a solution of 1/3 cup powdered milk in about a quart of water once a week or so. The powered milk solution will be sticky on the leaves and stems of your roses which will trap aphids and protect your roses.

As you plan your garden this year, change the layout so that it's different from where the various plants were located last year. For example, place your tomatoes in the part of the garden where the corn grew last season. This rotation of crops will help keep your soil from becoming depleted of the nutrients needed by each type of vegetable.

One way to ensure efficiency while gardening is to keep your tools close by. You can make use of a bucket, or wear pants that have plenty of pockets. You should be able to do your garden work quickly if you keep a trowel, gloves, small pruning shears, and other handy devices close to you.

You should check your gardening tools on a regular basis to make sure that they are still in good condition. Sheers, pruners and lawn mower blades all become dull after many uses. You can easily sharpen the blades yourself or have a professional sharpen them. By sharpening the blades you will not have to replace the tools altogether.

In order to offer your organic gardening the most success, mulch it with 3 inches of organic material. By mulching your organic garden you will conserve water, add nutrients to the soil and stop weeds from growing. As an added bonus, mulching also gives your organic garden a bit of beauty.

Planning for your own organic garden is exciting. You can now apply your newly acquired knowledge so that you can start growing healthier, happier plants, that bear a lot of produce for you and your family.